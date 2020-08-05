Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine induces immune response, 'well tolerated' in small study

Novavax Inc said on Tuesday its experimental Covid-19 vaccine produced antibodies against the novel coronavirus, according to initial data from a small, early-stage clinical trial.

The company said it would likely move forward with the lower of two tested doses of the vaccine. It reported that eight study participants experienced adverse side effects after receiving a second vaccine dose during the trial. The company said none required medical intervention.

Headache, fatigue, and muscle pain were among the more common side effects, and the vaccine was "well tolerated" overall, the company said.

"When you are talking about vaccinating the entire world, safety is almost more important than efficacy," said Brad Loncar, chief executive of Loncar Investments, an investment fund specialising in biotechnology companies.