Lifestyle

'Do you really need to party?' WHO asks as youth fuel second Covid-19 wave

06 August 2020 - 08:59 By Emma Farge
WHO has urged young people to rein in the partying as cases surge. Stock image.
WHO has urged young people to rein in the partying as cases surge. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Dmitrii Shironosov

Young people must curb their party instincts to help prevent new outbreaks of the Covid-19 disease, officials at the World Health Organisation (WHO) pleaded on Wednesday.

Tired of lockdowns and eager to enjoy the northern hemisphere summer, young people in some countries have been contributing to resurgences by gathering again for parties, barbecues and holidays.

Even in Geneva, where the global UN health body is based, cabarets and clubs were closed last week after evidence that nearly half of new cases were coming from there.

"Younger people also need to take on board that they have a responsibility," said WHO emergencies chief and father-of-three Mike Ryan in an online discussion. "Ask yourself the question: do I really need to go to that party?"

Young people are less likely to suffer a severe form of the respiratory disease than their parents or grandparents, but the proportion of those infected aged 15-24 has risen three-fold in about five months, WHO data shows.

Ryan said young people were often reticent in giving their details or disclosing friends' names to contact tracers. "It's tough but it is what is needed to stop the virus," he said.

Swiss newspapers said that in one night club in Zurich from which cases emerged recently, partygoers had given fake names including "Donald Duck".

As well as reducing risks to others, WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said young people should be careful as even a mild version of the disease might have long-term consequences. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

WATCH | What lockdown? Joburg partygoers openly flout laws

"They'll never take my power," chanted a grinning young man as he took a swig from a bottle at a get-together where revellers blatantly flouted ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Parents must step up: Call as street bash prompts booze ban proposal

Large crowds of unruly teenagers drinking in public in Nelson Mandela Bay have caused a big headache for police — with stun grenades necessary to ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Wild dog plays dead to escape a pride of hungry lions Travel
  2. Mmusi Maimane on running daily and keeping fit: 'After the year I've had, being ... Lifestyle
  3. Noxolo Grootboom made anchoring in isiXhosa fashionable Lifestyle
  4. The indomitable sex expert Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng Lifestyle
  5. Nine great day hikes you can do in Gauteng during lockdown level 3 Travel

Latest Videos

Dozens killed, thousands wounded in Beirut explosion: what we know so far
Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured