FREE WEBINAR | How advertisers, media planners and agencies can get multichannel marketing right

Advertising used to be so organised ... said no-one, ever.

Yet, relatively speaking, somehow the challenges being faced 20 years ago at the time of Y2K seem small in comparison with the spaghetti of media everyone is trying to make sense of and digest today.

Radio is no longer just radio, TV is no longer just TV, and print is no longer ... well, just print. How things have changed.

The internet and social media have taken hold and fused traditional platforms to become something same-same, but different. Most will say same-same, and better.

As mobile and digital technologies have advanced, they’ve spliced themselves into the DNA of every advertising medium around. No longer are radio, television, print or OOH discreet advertising opportunities — they’ve become bound in a web held together by the silk thread of digital technology.

And herein lies both a challenge — and huge opportunity — for brands who know how to make sense of the muddle and organise the threads linking the platforms together, knowing which to detangle or choose to unbundle completely.

Knowing how to navigate this new media environment to prioritise the right amount of attention and resources to each platform — whether it’s social media, print, online, radio, TV or OOH — is a balancing act that undoubtedly requires a multiplatform marketing approach to successfully engage consumers.

Integrated 360°, omnichannel marketing campaigns that create touch points at every part of a consumer’s day, by combining traditional and digital mediums, is what it’s all about if brands are committed to boosting their sales.

But how do advertisers, media planners and agencies get multichannel marketing right?

Panellists in the discussion, moderated by Siya Sangweni (CliffCentral.com brand manager) include:

Livia Brown — general manager, Posterscope

Eben Gewers — head of advertising sales and trade marketing, Arena Holdings

JD Engelbrecht — MD, Everlytic

Isla Prentis — intelligence lead at Tirisano Consulting, within The MediaShop

Michelle Randal — sales director, Christopher Africa

Merlin Naicker — group executive television, SABC

Date: August 18 2020

Time: 10am

Cost: Free

