Join a free online discussion with Zozibini Tunzi on August 14 at 4pm

Female-focused insurance company, 1st for Women, wants SA women to be fearless: free of the fear of judgment, the fear of criticism and the fear of not being enough. To represent this, the insurer has enlisted the help of Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi — an icon of strength, courage and resilience.

“When women fear less, they become fearless. They can then do what they thought they couldn’t and say what they thought they shouldn’t. It’s a choice with the ultimate reward of true freedom,” says Tunzi.

Join us for the TimesLIVE Dialogues, in partnership with 1st for Women Insurance, where Joanne Joseph will be in conversation with Zozibini Tunzi about being fearless and empowering women to realise their worth and their indomitable strength.

Event details:

Date: Friday, August 14 2020

Time: 4pm

Cost: Free

To register, click here>>