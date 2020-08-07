Michelle Obama doing just fine after revealing her 'low-grade depression'

Former US first lady Michelle Obama told fans she's “doing just fine” after her revelation in her latest podcast that she was experiencing “low-grade depression” brought on by events in the US and worldwide.

During her latest episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast, which featured US journalist Michele Norris, Obama said the Covid-19 pandemic, racial strife in the US and the “hypocrisy” of US president Donald Trump's administration was all “dispiriting” and has left her “dealing with some form of low-grade depression”, BBC reported.

“These are not fulfilling times spiritually,” Obama is quoted as saying.

The former first lady took to Instagram to “check in” with listeners and assure them that there was nothing to worry about as she was “doing just fine”.