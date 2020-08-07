Michelle Obama doing just fine after revealing her 'low-grade depression'
Former first lady thanked fans for checking up on her
Former US first lady Michelle Obama told fans she's “doing just fine” after her revelation in her latest podcast that she was experiencing “low-grade depression” brought on by events in the US and worldwide.
During her latest episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast, which featured US journalist Michele Norris, Obama said the Covid-19 pandemic, racial strife in the US and the “hypocrisy” of US president Donald Trump's administration was all “dispiriting” and has left her “dealing with some form of low-grade depression”, BBC reported.
“These are not fulfilling times spiritually,” Obama is quoted as saying.
The former first lady took to Instagram to “check in” with listeners and assure them that there was nothing to worry about as she was “doing just fine”.
Posting a lengthy message next to a black and white image of her sitting on a porch and writing a note, Obama said: “I just wanted to check in with you all because a lot of you have been checking in on me after hearing this week’s podcast. First things first — I’m doing just fine. There’s no reason to worry about me.
“Like I said in that conversation with @MicheleNorris, I’m thinking about the folks out there risking themselves for the rest of us — the doctors and nurses and essential workers of all kinds. I’m thinking about the teachers and students and parents who are just trying to figure out school for the fall. I’m thinking about the people out there protesting and organising for a little more justice in our country.
“The idea that what this country is going through shouldn’t have any effect on us — that we all should just feel OK all the time — that just doesn’t feel real to me. So I hope you all are allowing yourselves to feel whatever it is you’re feeling. I hope you’re listening to yourselves and taking a moment to reflect on everything that’s coming at us, and what you might be able to do about it.”
Obama thanked everyone who checked in on her, and said she hoped they were doing the same for those closest to them.
“Don’t be afraid to offer them a shoulder to lean on, or to ask for one yourself,” she said.
Obama launched The Michelle Obama Podcast last month with Spotify.
The podcast is aimed at helping people navigate and better understand their relationships by having honest and open conversations. Noted guests include her husband Barack, who featured in the first episode, US television host, comedian, writer, podcaster and producer Conan O'Brien and US actor, comedian, musician and singer Craig Robinson.