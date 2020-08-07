SA skincare brand supports big cat sanctuary for World Lion Day

Locally made skincare brand Environ has committed to supporting a local lion sanctuary in celebration of World Lion Day.

World Lion Day is celebrated on August 10 to raise awareness about the declining lion population and save the big cats from extinction.

Each year an estimated 40% of lions held in captivity die of a condition caused by a lack of Vitamin A supplements.

The skincare brand has partnered with Love Lions Alive Sanctuary to foot the cost of Vitamin A supplements for the lions at the sanctuary.

Environ said, by supporting the sanctuary, it hopes to save lions from the risk of developing a potentially deadly Vitamin A deficiency called Hypovitaminosis A.

Hypovitaminosis A is a form of night blindness that can develop into the dying of the cornea and, ultimately, blindness. The deficiency also leads to weakened immune systems.

“Vitamin A is at the heart of our business, and because we understand the wellness benefits of this vitamin, we’ve decided to show our support for this iconic South African animal of Love Lions Alive Sanctuary,” said chairperson and CEO of Environ Skin Care, Val Carstens.

“We know these majestic animals have experienced untold cruelty, but we hope this act of kindness will go some way to giving them a happy and healthy life at their new home. We look forward to building a lasting relationship with this sanctuary.”