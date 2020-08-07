WHO chief says sharing vaccines may help the 'world recover together'

Economic recovery about the world could come faster if any Covid-19 vaccine is made available to all as a public good, World Health Organisation Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday.

He was speaking in an online panel discussion with members of the Aspen Security Forum in the US moderated by the NBC network.

“Sharing vaccines or sharing other tools actually helps the world to recover together. The economic recovery can be faster and the damage from Covid-19 could be less,” Tedros said.

“Vaccine nationalism is not good, it will not help us,” he said in an allusion to the competitive scramble of nations and pharmaceutical researchers to come up with an effective vaccine and order as many doses as possible in advance.