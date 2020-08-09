Series Review

Are there too many red herrings in the 'Perry Mason' reboot?

The beloved pop-culture character returns to our screens, but this time he's a conflicted private eye rather than an eagle-eyed attorney

Perry Mason has had an enviably long life as a character in US popular culture since being introduced to the world in the novels of Erle Stanley Gardner in the 1930s. A criminal defence lawyer with a knack for proving the innocence of his clients by implicating the real culprits, Mason went on to feature first as the star of a popular radio drama and then in the 1950s as a television stalwart, in one of the US's longest-running TV dramas.



The titular character was played by Raymond Burr in the show, and then in a short-lived 1970s reboot and a series of 30 television films that he starred in before his death in 1993...