'Black is King' is the electrifying sight of an artist at the height of her powers

Utterly hypnotic to watch, this visual album shows Beyoncé has long since flown past music videos, writes Kat Brown

And there we were thinking the stage recording of Hamilton was going to be the best thing on Disney+ this summer. Fools! Yes, Hamilton has songs, but does it have motorbikes? Synchronised swimming? Beyoncé singing on the moon in diamonds? Naomi Campbell? I haven't even got to the poodles yet.



Black is King, Beyoncé's first musical film after Netflix's 2019 behind-the-scenes documentary about her Homecoming tour, is inspired by The Gift, the concept album she wrote to run alongside Disney's reboot of The Lion King (in which she voiced Nala). Her creative director, Kwasi Forjour, gets a co-director credit, with further directing credits given to a team of long-standing collaborators and up and coming African filmmakers...