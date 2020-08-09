I learnt a lot by making financial mistakes with Goop, admits Gwyneth Paltrow

Margaret Gardiner chats to the Oscar-winner about her lifestyle empire, latest role and THAT Golden Globes dress

Social media was agog the morning after the Golden Globes in January. But it wasn't the winners of the awards that had everyone tweeting and Instagramming. Instead it was Gwyneth Paltrow's dress that was causing the furor. The dress was sheer, with a ruffled bra and matching panties that were clearly visible through the voluminous sheer. Oh, yes, she dripped diamonds. But who noticed?



This is the era of #metoo and #timesup, yet here was a woman walking down the carpet in what was basically a bride's veil, and she didn't need to...