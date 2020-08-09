I'd say a little prayer: SA-born director on making Aretha Franklin biopic

From the Cape Flats to the director’s chair, music has held deep meaning for Liesl Tommy, the woman behind the upcoming film, 'Respect'

Liesl Tommy's Broadway dreams were born on the Cape Flats. As a young girl, Tommy took ballet lessons at a community centre in Factreton, Cape Town, where she grew up. She taught what she knew to her cousins, choreographing their dance routines, which they would later perform for the family. An uncle would whip out a guitar and a family lunch would turn into a spectacle of song and dance. When her family moved to the US, she turned her dreams into reality.



Now Tommy is directing her first studio film, Aretha Franklin's biopic, Respect. Speaking from her New York apartment, Tommy said capturing the indomitable spirit of the Queen of Soul was a constant source of anxiety in the beginning...