Series Review

'Indian Matchmaking' will entertain, intrigue and offend you

This looking-for-love reality show revolves around 'Mumbai's greatest matchmaker' Sima Taparia, but some may find her methods problematic

On one level the basic themes of Netflix's new eight-episode looking-for-love reality show are ones we all recognise from shows like The Bachelorette or Married at First Sight. But this is not quite the world of love and marriage we've come to know and devour.



Rather, this is the story of the adventures of "Mumbai's greatest matchmaker", Sima Taparia and her attempts to match a number of Indian singles in India and the US in the modern version of an arranged marriage...