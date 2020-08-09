#KeepTheEnergy: Insta account keeps the memory of SA's GBV victims alive
A radical, vocal, feminist man is harnessing the power of social media to stop these women from becoming nameless statistics, writes Alexandra Phillips
09 August 2020 - 00:02
On September 6 2019, a post. The words "South African women fight back," around a Black Power fist. They are a war cry. They are an instruction. Below, the caption reads "Keep fighting back #keeptheenergy." What followed is almost a year's worth of near-daily tributes to the victims of Gender-Based Violence in SA.
The Instagram account adopted the slogan Keep The Energy as its name, and today serves as the only almost-daily reminder of some of the harsh realities of being a woman in SA...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.