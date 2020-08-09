#KeepTheEnergy: Insta account keeps the memory of SA's GBV victims alive

A radical, vocal, feminist man is harnessing the power of social media to stop these women from becoming nameless statistics, writes Alexandra Phillips

On September 6 2019, a post. The words "South African women fight back," around a Black Power fist. They are a war cry. They are an instruction. Below, the caption reads "Keep fighting back #keeptheenergy." What followed is almost a year's worth of near-daily tributes to the victims of Gender-Based Violence in SA.



The Instagram account adopted the slogan Keep The Energy as its name, and today serves as the only almost-daily reminder of some of the harsh realities of being a woman in SA...