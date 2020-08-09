Humour
My upbringing may have prepared me a little too well for lockdown
And it seems my kids can say the same
09 August 2020 - 00:00
Does anyone remember the good old days, a long, long time ago, when we were all united in hope and resolve? I'm talking about April, at the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdown. Do you remember how everyone boldly declared that the lockdown was going to be a breeze because "this is nothing new for us introverts"?
Fast-forward 160 days and we're on our backs, flailing our limbs like capsized turtles, with Covid bloodying our noses while cabinet ministers dangle tequila shots and cigarettes in our faces, going, "Nah nah nah nah nah nah! Want some? Here. Psyche!"..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.