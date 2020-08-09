Humour

My upbringing may have prepared me a little too well for lockdown

And it seems my kids can say the same

Does anyone remember the good old days, a long, long time ago, when we were all united in hope and resolve? I'm talking about April, at the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdown. Do you remember how everyone boldly declared that the lockdown was going to be a breeze because "this is nothing new for us introverts"?



Fast-forward 160 days and we're on our backs, flailing our limbs like capsized turtles, with Covid bloodying our noses while cabinet ministers dangle tequila shots and cigarettes in our faces, going, "Nah nah nah nah nah nah! Want some? Here. Psyche!"..