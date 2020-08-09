Subversive females abound in the animal kingdom

Praying mantises may be the poster girls for literal 'man eaters', but there are other examples too

You glance down at the 30 Seconds card in your hand. Scan it, hoping to recognise something. Aha! Easy. "Spotted hyena" jumps out.



"Siff scavengers, scary laugh, bad omens, the antagonists in The Lion King."..