Art

Vagina art: it's been a thing since art began

Artists through the ages have depicted the female genitalia in all their glory

If The Origin of Species was a perfume, a vagina would be the face of it: literal giver of life, the female sexual organ has captured humanity's imagination for millennia. The power of the pudendum is such that visual homage has been paid to it by peoples as disparate as ancient Indians, early modern humans, 19th-century Frenchies and contemporary creatives alike. And what a vagtastic history it has been.



Many a moniker has been adopted to describe female genitalia but an all-encompassing term for a woman's nether regions predates Urban Dictionary by thousands of years. Yoni, a Sanskrit word interpreted to mean "the womb", came to be employed to refer to all things south of the umbilicus - vagina, vulva, and origin...