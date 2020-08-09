'Wathint' abafazi, wathint' imbokodo': August 9 1956

‘Wathint' abafazi, wathint' imbokodo'. This war-cry was made famous by a group of women who knew the power of their voices as they marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria 64 years ago.

On August 9 1956, Lilian Ngoyi, Rahima Moosa, Helen Joseph, Bertha Gxowa and Sophia Williams-De Bruyn led 20,000 women of all races to hand over petitions to then prime minister JG Strijdom in protest of the proposed amendment to extend the pass law to include women.

Lets take a closer look at the leaders of the Women's March.

LILIAN NGOYI (September 25 1911 - March 13 1980)

Lilian Masediba Ngoyi was one of six children of a Pretoria family.

She was arrested for using 'whites only' facilities in a post office when she joined the ANC during the 1950 Defiance Campaign.

In 1953 she became the president of the ANC Women's League.

On August 9 1956, she was one of the four women to spearhead the women's march to the Union Buildings, in Pretoria, to hand over thousands of signatures opposing pass laws.

She died in 1980, aged 69.