Would the world be a better place if we just wrote men out of the picture?

There’s a wealth of sci-fi devoted to a world without men. Biologically, the species might cope just fine, but other issues may arise, writes Paula Andropoulos

On June 3 1968, Valerie Solanas shot Andy Warhol at his Factory in Lower Manhattan, maiming him. She also shot the art critic Mario Amaya, who was with Warhol that afternoon, and she would have executed Warhol's manager Fred Hughes point-blank had her pistol not jammed. Later that day, Solanas turned herself in to the police, surrendered her firearm, and confessed to the attempted murder of an icon who was then at the height of his powers.



Warhol would never be the same. Indeed, it's a miracle that he survived the attack, after five hours of surgery to repair the damage to his lungs, his oesophagus, spleen, stomach and liver. Physically vain in the extreme, and distraught at his slightly peculiar appearance at the best of times, Warhol would have to endure the additional encumbrance of a surgical corset for the remainder of his life. By all accounts, he never fully recovered...