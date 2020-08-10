Lifestyle

Actor Antonio Banderas says has Covid-19, feels 'relatively well'

10 August 2020 - 16:06 By Reuters
Actor Antonio Banderas poses on the red carpet at the Spanish Film Academy's Goya Awards ceremony in Malaga, Spain, on January 25 2020.
Actor Antonio Banderas poses on the red carpet at the Spanish Film Academy's Goya Awards ceremony in Malaga, Spain, on January 25 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, star of The Mask of Zorro and dozens of other films, announced on Monday, his 60th birthday, that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was in quarantine.

“I'd like to add that I'm feeling relatively well, just a bit more tired than usual, and confident that I will recover as soon as possible,” he said in a birthday message on Twitter, adding that he had reached 60 “full of desire and aspirations”.

Banderas said he would use his time in quarantine to read, write, rest and make plans for the future.

With a career spanning more than 100 movies, Banderas was nominated in the Best Actor category of the latest edition of the Academy Awards for the lead role in Pedro Almodóvar's autobiographical movie Pain and Glory.

