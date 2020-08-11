Cape Town-based artist accused of 'blackface'
A portrait of a light-skinned black woman painted as a dark-skinned woman has been met with mixed reactions.
The portrait by Cape Town-based artist Imraan Christian has been accused of “blackface” and many argued that the artist should have hired a dark-skinned model.
Taking to Instagram, Christian shared a picture of model Ponahalo Mojapelo in a metallic headpiece by Nutcase Study with the caption “Crowns”.
“Our first series 'Crowns' explores the relationship our great indigenous ancestors had with the cosmos and the way it was shared with future generation through art and spoken word,” Christian wrote.
In response the criticism, Christian said the intention with the portrait was to “pay homage to a shared ancient ancestor and their to the cosmos”.
“We’re fully aware of the serious conversation that needs to be had regarding colourist and ‘blackface’. We do not take these matters lightly and our work continues to showcase black and brown poplin SA because we are of the same experience and background."
This was a series we created with such love and admiration of our heritage and culture. This is an ode to our celestial ancestors. pic.twitter.com/WhQ2iDVWaK— AMY ZAMA (@amyzamaa) August 6, 2020
On Twitter, many pointed out that the issues with Christian's portrait was that he took a light-skinned model and painted her dark-skinned instead of using a model who is naturally dark in complexion.
Criticism of the portrait comes at the height of colourism discussions after Beyoncé's Black Is King film.
Actress and TV presenter Pearl Thusi was also dragged after posting a picture of herself in a bikini with the caption, “Brown Skin Girl”.
For many, the song is a no-brainer that it celebrates black women — dark-skinned women in particular. Even Beyoncé was deliberate in her intention by mentioning Lupita Nyong'o, Naomi Campbell, and Kelly Rowland in the lyrics of the song.
Here is a snapshot of what tweeps had to say about the “blackface” portrait:
This is actually sick. Hire dark skinned models. Don’t paint people dark. Shit is not Okay— Noxolo Draws (@NoxoloMkhize_N) August 5, 2020
Pona is the muse and she's getting her bag, the real problem is with the creator of the art.— it's not a big deal heyyyyy... (@Mfumo_B) August 5, 2020
That's why he even closed off comments on that picture because he knows very well uba it's wrong!
“we grappled with the colonial use of blackface” and so u decided to reclaim blackface with... imraan christian and... a light skinned model? pic.twitter.com/PKMdMvfJlt— cocoa puff sweet bitches (@NomondeTshomi) August 6, 2020