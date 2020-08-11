Cape Town-based artist accused of 'blackface'

A portrait of a light-skinned black woman painted as a dark-skinned woman has been met with mixed reactions.

The portrait by Cape Town-based artist Imraan Christian has been accused of “blackface” and many argued that the artist should have hired a dark-skinned model.

Taking to Instagram, Christian shared a picture of model Ponahalo Mojapelo in a metallic headpiece by Nutcase Study with the caption “Crowns”.

“Our first series 'Crowns' explores the relationship our great indigenous ancestors had with the cosmos and the way it was shared with future generation through art and spoken word,” Christian wrote.