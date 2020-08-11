Lifestyle

Cape Town-based artist accused of 'blackface'

11 August 2020 - 07:32 By Unathi Nkanjeni
A portrait of a light-skinned black woman painted as a dark-skinned woman has been met with mixed reactions.
A portrait of a light-skinned black woman painted as a dark-skinned woman has been met with mixed reactions.
Image: Imraan Christian/Instagram

A portrait of a light-skinned black woman painted as a dark-skinned woman has been met with mixed reactions.

The portrait by Cape Town-based artist Imraan Christian has been accused of “blackface” and many argued that the artist should have hired a dark-skinned model.

Taking to Instagram, Christian shared a picture of model Ponahalo Mojapelo in a metallic headpiece by Nutcase Study with the caption “Crowns”. 

“Our first series 'Crowns' explores the relationship our great indigenous ancestors had with the cosmos and the way it was shared with future generation through art and spoken word,” Christian wrote.

In response the criticism, Christian said the intention with the portrait was to “pay homage to a shared ancient ancestor and their   to the cosmos”.

“We’re fully aware of the serious conversation that needs to be had regarding colourist and ‘blackface’. We do not take these matters lightly and our work continues to showcase black and brown poplin SA because we are of the same experience and background."

On Twitter, many pointed out that the issues with Christian's portrait was that he took a light-skinned model and painted her dark-skinned instead of using a model who is naturally dark in complexion.

Criticism of the portrait comes at the height of colourism discussions after Beyoncé's Black Is King film.

Actress and TV presenter Pearl Thusi was also dragged after posting a picture of herself in a bikini with the caption, “Brown Skin Girl”. 

For many, the song is a no-brainer that it celebrates black women — dark-skinned women in particular. Even Beyoncé was deliberate in her intention by mentioning Lupita Nyong'o, Naomi Campbell, and Kelly Rowland in the lyrics of the song.

Here is a snapshot of what tweeps had to say about the “blackface” portrait:

MORE

Rob Van Vuuren apologises for doing blackface: 'I am deeply ashamed'

"I wish I could say that I didn't know any better at the time, but the truth is that I did."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

It was bad make-up, not 'black face': Dis-Chem manager explains mannequin fail

Photographs of a black face mannequin snapped in Dis-Chem's Killarney Mall, Johannesburg, branch sparked outrage on social media last Friday.
Lifestyle
5 months ago

WATCH | Third video emerges of Justin Trudeau in 'blackface'

New video showing Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau wearing black a third time has emerged.
News
10 months ago

Most read

  1. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | August 9 to 15 2020 Lifestyle
  2. Should I be concerned about catching Covid-19 from takeaways? Food
  3. 'Wathint' abafazi, wathint' imbokodo': August 9 1956 Lifestyle
  4. Nine great day hikes you can do in Gauteng during lockdown level 3 Travel
  5. Iconic Joburg restaurant Casalinga shuts its doors after 30 years in business Food

Latest Videos

"No tears for trash": Ceramics as a response to gender-based violence
"This is an extension of who I am": Woman film director changing the narrative