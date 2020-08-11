The entertainment industry is putty in Bonang Matheba's hands

Many people who have watched Bonang Matheba in action will agree that her presenting skill is seamless and gripping at the same time.

CLAIM TO FAME

South Africans were first introduced to the Mahikeng-born star back in 2007 when she presented the popular SABC 1 music programme formerly known as Live, now Live Amp.

Mzansi used to look forward to Friday evenings to get a chance to witness Matheba's cool and latest township lexicon, such as “re tlo go tlhatlhamola” (we are going to unravel you).