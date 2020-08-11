Lifestyle

WATCH | What you need to know about the influencer challenge + 10 hilarious videos

11 August 2020 - 10:12 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Twitter user @Dixxie_Mpho's family were not here for her lies.
Image: Twitter/@Dixxie_Mpho

The influencer challenge has been trending on Twitter, but what exactly is it?

We break it down for you.

What is it?

You're probably familiar with the influencer culture by now and the famous “hey guys, welcome to my YouTube channel” greeting.

Well, scores of non-famous South Africans spun the whole influencer trend by convincing their families and friends that they are social media influential while they recorded their reactions on camera.  

Why people love it?

Unlike the vlogs from YouTube, these are raw and unedited. The reactions of families were just pure gold. One “influencer” recorded her parents while she explained that she keeps fit and healthy by exercising daily with her father from 5am to 6am.

“We do around 5km and 10km every day and we come back at around six o'clock and do sit-ups in the house. It's our daily routine,” she said.

Throughout the recording, her father gave her the “why are you lying?” look. However, he started to laugh when she said her family diet excludes meat and carbs like pap and, eventually, he walked out and said, “I'm not part of this.” 

Reactions

These are some of the videos that made us laugh:

