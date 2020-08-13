Michelle Obama opens up about dealing with 'low-grade depression'

“I know that I am dealing with some form of low-grade depression.”

These are the words of former US first lady Michelle Obama, who recently opened up about her struggles with isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the second episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast on Spotify, Obama suggested that her depression was caused by a combination of things, including quarantine, racial unrest and the Donald Trump administration’s response to the pandemic.

Obama said she was having difficulties with her exercise routine and sleeping patterns.

“There have been periods throughout this quarantine where I just have felt too low. I’ve gone through those emotional highs and lows that I think everybody feels, where you just don’t feel yourself,” said Obama.

“I know that I am dealing with some form of low-grade depression. Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife, and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting.”

She also said it was “exhausting” to wake up to stories about the killing of black people.

“I have to say waking up to yet another story of a black man or a black person somehow being dehumanised or hurt or killed, or falsely accused of something, it is exhausting. It has led to a weight that I haven’t felt in my life in a while,” she said.

Soon after she made the comments, many took to social media to express their concern. However, taking to Instagram, Obama said she was “doing just fine” and reassured her followers that there was “no reason to worry”.

“A lot of you have been checking in on me after hearing this week’s podcast. I’m doing just fine. There’s no reason to worry about me,” she said.

“I am thinking about the folks out there risking themselves for the rest of us — the doctors, nurses, and essential workers of all kinds.

“I’m thinking about the teachers, students, and parents who are just trying to figure out school for the fall. I’m thinking about the people out there protesting and organising for a little more justice in our country.”