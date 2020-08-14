Lifestyle

Five times plus-size model Ashley Graham shared relatable new mom moments

14 August 2020 - 21:33 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Plus-size model Ashley Graham recently shared untouched pictures of herself in a swimsuit and showing stretch marks after giving birth to her son earlier this year.
Image: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

US plus-size model Ashley Graham continues to challenge stereotypes off the runway.

The model had her first child, Isaac, in January and has been using Instagram to document her new normal and the challenges that come with it, including the nursing, changing diapers and trying to lose weight.

The model has been praised by some for her “courage” and advocacy for public breastfeeding and body positivity, while others criticised her for sharing a selfie of her breastfeeding Isaac in public.

The model recently shared untouched pictures of herself in a swimsuit and showing stretch marks.

With more than 11 million Instagram followers, Graham remains unfazed and is living her best new mom life. Here are five times she challenged stereotypes and shared relatable content on social media:

Working out

New mom body

Stretch marks 

Not just a super model, a mom too 

