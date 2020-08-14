WATCH | Prince Harry to feature in Netflix doccie 'Rising Phoenix'

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has highlighted the power of sport to bring people “back from the darkest places” in a new documentary on the Paralympic Games.

The duke featured in a trailer for Rising Phoenix, set to debut on Netflix later this month, which will chronicle the extraordinary story of the Paralympic Games from the rubble of World War 2 to the third biggest sporting event on the planet.

The documentary film will feature an array of paralympians including South African Ntando Mahlangu, Italy's Bebe Vio, Australia's Ellie Cole and Ryley Batt, France's Jean-Baptiste Alaize, The US's Matt Stutzman and Tatyana McFadden, UK athlete Jonnie Peacock and Chinese athlete Cui Zhe.

Harry, in the first trailer released before the film's premiere, joined athletes, organisers and sports committee members in speaking about the games and sports.