WATCH | Prince Harry to feature in Netflix doccie 'Rising Phoenix'

The duke will speak about the Invictus Games, which he set up in 2014

14 August 2020 - 13:03 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
Prince Harry will feature in a new documentary on the Paralympic Games.
Image: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has highlighted the power of sport to bring people “back from the darkest places” in a new documentary on the Paralympic Games.

The duke featured in a trailer for Rising Phoenix, set to debut on Netflix later this month, which will chronicle the extraordinary story of the Paralympic Games from the rubble of World War 2 to the third biggest sporting event on the planet.

The documentary film will feature an array of paralympians including South African Ntando Mahlangu, Italy's Bebe Vio, Australia's Ellie Cole and Ryley Batt, France's Jean-Baptiste Alaize, The US's Matt Stutzman and Tatyana McFadden, UK athlete Jonnie Peacock and Chinese athlete Cui Zhe.

Harry, in the first trailer released before the film's premiere, joined athletes, organisers and sports committee members in speaking about the games and sports.

WATCH | 'Rising Phoenix' trailer.

In a snippet included in the trailer, the prince said, “There isn't anything else in the world that can bring you back from the darkest places than sport”.

Later on, he speaks of how sports not only changes lives on the “tracks”, but also “in the stands”. 

The prince will speak about the Invictus Games, which he set up in 2014 for wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans.

The duke's involvement in Rising Phoenix comes months after his wife, Meghan, narrated a documentary about a family of African elephants for Disneynature.

Rising Phoenix is directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui and produced by Greg Nugent, John Battsek and Tatyana McFadden.

• 'Rising Phoenix' will be available on Netflix from August 26. For more information, visit Netflix's website

