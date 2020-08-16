Amanda Peet has no sympathy for her 'Dirty John' character, Betty Broderick

At the heart of the second season of this hit true crime series is a cautionary tale that every married woman should heed, writes Margaret Gardiner

The second season of Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story was released in June. It's a cautionary tale that every married woman should heed.



In the series, based on a true story, Betty Broderick works to put her husband through college so he can become a successful lawyer, then ploughs all her energy into raising her family, being the perfect wife, decorating the home, cooking, running the house, and yes, using the benefits of her husband's success to purchase status symbols and lunch at the club...