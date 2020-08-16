Humour

Beyoncé, Jada: celeb-approved ways to get revenge on your cheating spouse

Struggling to deal with faithless husband? Having murderous thoughts? Nia Magoulianiti-McGregor has advice on how to really finish off an errant partner

Dear Agony Aunty,



So, I have a famous friend. Let's call her NG for short. Her husband is a natty dresser and a smooth talker — tjo, he can quote Kendrick Lamar even — and is prominent in certain bling political and social circles. Some say he's even prominent on PornHub, though, of course, I don't ring the Devil's Doorbell so I've never checked. ..