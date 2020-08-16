Opinion
Conspiracy theories fan the flames of confusion around SA's tobacco ban
Is one person's logic another person's agenda?
16 August 2020 - 00:01
I'm not sure we're even asking the right questions. So many of the decisions and actions cannot bear logical defence, let alone risk-return scrutiny. So many consequences, foreseen or otherwise, cannot be justified. Evidence seems impotent, both as a decision driver, or even as a basis to reconsider, given the facts.
Increasingly, we seem to be on our own path. Are we really that different, in every measurable way, from every other country on the planet? Or are there other agendas? There simply have to be...
