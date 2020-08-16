Lifestyle

‘I am going to kill you, bitch’: Ex-wife tells of alleged abuse by Mbongeni Ngema

16 August 2020 - 00:00 By Leonie Wagner

For years, Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema’s jet-set lifestyle of travel and shopping was a veneer that covered an unhappy relationship with an allegedly abusive, cheating husband.

Now, she describes herself as “naked” as she lays bare her life in a memoir she says has been 30 years in the making...

