‘I am going to kill you, bitch’: Ex-wife tells of alleged abuse by Mbongeni Ngema

For years, Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema’s jet-set lifestyle of travel and shopping was a veneer that covered an unhappy relationship with an allegedly abusive, cheating husband.



Now, she describes herself as “naked” as she lays bare her life in a memoir she says has been 30 years in the making...