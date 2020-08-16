IN PICTURES | Now that drive-in cinemas are back, Capetonians are attending in their numbers
16 August 2020 - 18:47
The Galileo Open Air Cinema has gradulally brought back drive-in cinema and Capetorians are relishing.
Recreational activities were thin in South Africa after the government prohibitted social gatherings of over 100 people when it instituted the Covid-19 lockdown in March.
The country has since moved to level 2, and now social gatherings are now permitted to a limited number.
The Galileo Open Air Cinema is also ensuring that members of the public are safe while they enjoy some much needed downtime by ensuring that they continue to edhere to social distancing and other lockdown regulations to ensure that the spread of Covid-19 is contained.