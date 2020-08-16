Lifestyle

IN PICTURES | Now that drive-in cinemas are back, Capetonians are attending in their numbers

16 August 2020 - 18:47 By Rethabile Radebe
Galileo Open air Cinema brought back the drive-in to Rondebosch, Cape Town while keeping their movie- goers secure and providing an opportunity for them to have some much-needed fun during #lockdown on August 16 2020.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​

The Galileo Open Air Cinema has gradulally brought back drive-in cinema and Capetorians are relishing.

Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​
As the country gradually eases lockdown regulations, more places of recreational activities are also opening, the Galileo Open Air Cinema is also open now.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​
South Africans can now go to cinemas under level 3 and 2.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​
The Galileo Open Air Cinema is now showing movies at the drive-in cinema in Rondebosch, Cape Town.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Open air Cinema brought back the drive-in to Rondebosch, Cape Town while keeping their movie- goers secure and providing an opportunity for them to have some much-needed fun during #lockdown.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​
Capetonians are taking advantage of the reopening of places of recreational activities, some went to the Galileo Open Air Cinema on August 16 2020.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​

Recreational activities were thin in South Africa after the government prohibitted social gatherings of over 100 people when it instituted the Covid-19 lockdown in March.

The country has since moved to level 2, and now social gatherings are now permitted to a limited number. 

The Galileo Open Air Cinema is also ensuring that members of the public are safe while they enjoy some much needed downtime by ensuring that they continue to edhere to social distancing and other lockdown regulations to ensure that the spread of Covid-19 is contained. 

