Jozi mural sings the praises of women to give voice to the fight against GBV
A mural titled The Art of Women was recently unveiled on Fox Street in the heart of Maboneng, Johannesburg. It features some of SA's top female musicians and forms part of a series by Baz-Art, the largest street art platform in Africa. The aim of the artwork and associated music playlist is to highlight the scourge of gender-based violence in SA.
The wall features musicians including South African singer-songwriter Zolani Mahola, afro-soul sensation Nozuko "ZU" Mapoma, Cape-Town based lyricist and rapper Kanyi Mavi, singer-songwriter Mila Smith, modern afro-soul singer-songwriter Ami Faku, singer-songwriter Msaki, music-charting singer-songwriter Azana, and singer-songwriter and performer Zoe Modiga. The mural was painted by street artist Dbongz...
