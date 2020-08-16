Music

Mamelodi's original 'Shebeen Queen' inspired Vusi Mahlasela's new album

The internationally-revered musician's latest release is his tribute to the sounds of the township — and his beloved, mampoer-brewing granny

It's not easy getting into Mamelodi when the eastern Pretoria township hasn't has electricity for two weeks. Protesters barricading the main roads have been burning tyres and stoning approaching cars and there's a stench of burning rubber - both from the cars rapidly executing three-point turns to avoid the angry mob and from the flaming tyres that billow a smoky column into the air.



My photographer and I are five minutes away from internationally revered musician Vusi Mahlasela's house when we hit the roadblock. It takes another hour to make a detour around the blockage and we arrive, after asking a group of loitering teenagers for "Vusi's house" - everybody in the area knows it - over an hour late...