Humour

Not all terms of endearment are quite so endearing

Everyone I know has a problem with some of these terms of affection, respect or mockery

Any bloke who has ever spent more than 15 minutes in a social setting with City Press editor-in-chief and former editor of this paper Mondli Makhanya has been addressed as sbari by him. If Mondli hasn't called you sbari, there's a good chance that he doesn't like you very much.



Anyway, sbari is a Nguni corruption of the Afrikaans swaer (brother-in-law), a colloquial term of endearment that "mature" males use to address each other. Especially when the amber-coloured sweet nectar of the gods is flowing freely...