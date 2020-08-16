Humour
Not all terms of endearment are quite so endearing
Everyone I know has a problem with some of these terms of affection, respect or mockery
16 August 2020 - 00:00
Any bloke who has ever spent more than 15 minutes in a social setting with City Press editor-in-chief and former editor of this paper Mondli Makhanya has been addressed as sbari by him. If Mondli hasn't called you sbari, there's a good chance that he doesn't like you very much.
Anyway, sbari is a Nguni corruption of the Afrikaans swaer (brother-in-law), a colloquial term of endearment that "mature" males use to address each other. Especially when the amber-coloured sweet nectar of the gods is flowing freely...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.