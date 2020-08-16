Who has more money than you, God and Jamaica put together? Jeff Bezos

It takes Amazon boss Jeff Bezos about 13 seconds to earn the median South African annual income. Frankly, I'm surprised it even takes him that long. I know this because I have been typing all sorts of numbers into a calculator built by Simpletexting (https://simpletexting.com/), where you can find out how long it would take the top 15 tech CEOs in the world to earn your salary.



I've been playing this game obsessively. And it really does feel like a game in the sense that the numbers are almost beyond comprehension and all comparative reality. It's like a crazy version of high stakes monopoly. What does it even mean when you read that, according to the 2019 calculations, the top 15 tech CEO's in the US had a combined annual income of more than $83bn (R1.44-trillion)...