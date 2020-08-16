Lifestyle

Astrology

YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | August 16 to 22 2020

What do the stars hold in store for you?

Linda Shaw Columnist
16 August 2020 - 00:01 By

LEO

July 23 - August 22..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Half eaten impala tries to escape hungry cheetah Travel
  2. WATCH | This influencer video where a dad tells his son off for 'porkie belly' ... Lifestyle
  3. 'They've turned us into criminals': Booze ban turns Jozi eateries into ... Food
  4. Should I be concerned about catching Covid-19 from takeaways? Food
  5. The unstoppable force that is 'Africa's No 1 DJ', Zinhle Jiyane Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...