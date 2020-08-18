Ex-leaders say 'Covid generation' at risk of child marriages, forced labour

Of particular concern are an estimated 30 million children who may never return to school despite lockdowns ending.

“For these, the world's least advantaged children, education is often the only escape from poverty — a route that is in danger of closing,” said the letter addressed to G20 heads, governments, the World Bank, IMF and development banks.

“Many ... are adolescent girls for whom being in school is the best defence against forced marriage and the best hope for a life of expanded opportunity.”

Worldwide, an estimated 12 million girls are wed every year before the age of 18 — nearly one girl every three seconds.

UN experts have predicted the pandemic could lead to an extra 13 million child marriages over the next decade.

The former leaders and economists said many other out-of-school children risked being forced into exploitive and dangerous labour.

UN agencies say the number of child labourers worldwide has dropped to 152 million from 246 million in 2000, but fear the pandemic could spur the first uptick in child labour in 20 years as families struggle to survive the economic fallout.

The former leaders warned that the education emergency would jeopardise global goals to end poverty and inequality by 2030 and could set back progress on gender equity by years.