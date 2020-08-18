Lifestyle

WATCH | The Kiffness rewrites 'Loslappie' to celebrate the end of the booze ban

David Scott channels Kurt Darren in his new parody song, 'Ek Wil Tops Toe Gaan in Level 2'

18 August 2020 - 14:11 By Toni Jaye Singer
David Scott of The Kiffness has made South Africans laugh during the lockdown.
Image: The Kiffness/Press

While many were firing up their cars and heading to the bottle store, David Scott of The Kiffness was firing up his microphone to create a catchy tune celebrating the end of SA's second alcohol ban.

Few have been quicker off the mark to update classic songs for the corona era than this quirky musician.

Scott's pandemic-inspired musical parodies include Quaranqueen sung to the tune of Abba's Dancing Queen, and I Get Locked Down, his twist on Chumbawamba's Tubthumper (I Get Knocked Down).

His latest song, Ek Wil Tops Toe Gaan in Level 2, is a riff on Kurt Darren's hit Loslappie (Ek Wil Huistoe Gaan).

“I can't believe the ban is finally over/The people of Mzansi were gatvol/We're all just sick and tired of [Nkosazana] Dlamini-Zuma/But at least now we can dop and zol,” sings Scott in Ek Wil Tops Toe Gaan.

Watch 'Ek Wil Tops Toe Gaan In Level 2'

This is not the first time Scott has taken aim at the co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister in his song lyrics.

Two months ago, he released a controversial spoof of SA's national anthem titled Nkosazan’ Dlamini Trafficker to lament the country's ban on the sale of cigarettes.

