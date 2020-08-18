Lifestyle

WATCH | This is how Coconut Kelz geared up for the sale of booze & scored herself a free bottle

18 August 2020 - 13:06 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Coconut Kelz is one of many South Africans who are happy about the reopening of liquor shops.
Image: Twitter/Coconut Kelz

Satirist Coconut Kelz had South Africans in stitches on Monday after she shared a video of herself preparing for the lifting of the ban on the sale of alcohol on Tuesday. Kelz put on her workout gear and headed to a Spar Tops where she upped her fitness game ahead of the big day.

“OMG, I just realised that most of the population goes to Tops. I'm going to try somewhere else because my nose is really sensitive to strong smells, OK? So let's go to 'Normies',” she said.

The viral video also caught the attention of Norman Goodfellows, which offered Kelz a complimentary bottle of Moët.

“Cheers to having great taste and an impeccable sense of smell! Please enjoy the well-deserved complimentary bottle of Moët on our behalf,” they wrote in a Twitter post.

One Twitter user asked if white people accept freebies, to which she responded: “How do you think we built this country?”

Watch the video below:

