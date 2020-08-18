Why 'environmentally friendly' natural gas won't avert climate disaster

Natural gas produces half as much carbon dioxide (C02) when burnt than coal, but that doesn't make it harmless. Climate scientists say that rising production of natural gas is emerging as one of the biggest drivers of climate change, and that plans for industry expansion could hobble efforts to stabilise the Earth's climate.

The US energy industry plans to invest hundreds of billions of dollars building pipelines and terminals in coming years to ramp up exports of natural gas in supercooled liquefied form, known as LNG.

In January 2020, the American Petroleum Institute (API), a powerful lobbying group for the oil and gas industry, launched its Energy for Progress advertising campaign. The campaign has described natural gas as a “clean” or “environmentally friendly” energy source that has lowered CO2 emissions in the US. It also says that increasing global exports of US gas “offers a solution to help lower the world's carbon footprint.”

Reuters ran these say by a dozen scientists and energy experts, and also sought their responses to other questions about the effects of natural gas on climate change.

ISN'T NATURAL GAS BETTER FOR THE CLIMATE THAN COAL?

Burning natural gas produces about half as much CO2 as coal to produce the same amount of energy. It also produces far fewer pollutants that can harm human health.