Inside WHO's plan to 'prevent Covid-19 vaccine nationalism'

WHAT ARE WEALTHIER NATIONS DOING?

They have focused on securing vaccines for their own citizens, striking deals for the first doses even as data has yet to prove the vaccines to be effective.

Governments including US, the United Kingdom, Japan, and the European Union have spent tens of billions of dollars on deals with vaccine makers such as Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca Plc and others. The US alone has committed nearly $11 billion for development, testing, manufacture and stockpiling of hundreds of millions of doses.

Russia and China are also working on vaccines and have already begun vaccinating some of their citizens.

WHAT KIND OF RESOURCES ARE BEING BROUGHT TO BEAR?

The ACT Accelerator is financed by a variety of non-profit and governments. It is aiming to raise about $31 billion.

So far, the COVAX facility has attracted interest from 92 poorer countries hoping for voluntary donations and 80 wealthier countries, a number little changed from a month ago, that would finance the scheme, according to the WHO.

WHAT IS WHO'S CONCERN?

The WHO has expressed concern that wealthier countries hoarding vaccines for their own citizens could impede efforts to end the pandemic.

“We need to prevent vaccine nationalism,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a Tuesday virtual briefing.

“Sharing finite supplies strategically and globally is actually in each country’s national interest.”

WHO leaders have said that developing a co-ordinated global distribution system for Covid-19 vaccines that prioritise those at greatest risk of getting sick, such as health care workers, would help curb the spread of coronavirus worldwide.

Reuters