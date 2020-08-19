Inside WHO's plan to 'prevent Covid-19 vaccine nationalism'

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday urged countries to join a global pact aimed at ensuring less wealthy countries have access to Covid-19 vaccines, warning about the risks from so-called “vaccine nationalism.” Here is a look at the WHO's plan and the approaches by wealthier nations.

WHAT IS WHO'S VACCINE PROGRAMME?

The COVAX global vaccines facility is a programme designed to pool funds from wealthier countries and non-profit to develop a Covid-19 vaccine and distribute it equitably about the world. Its aim is to deliver 2 billion doses of effective, approved Covid-19 vaccines by the end of 2021.

The details of the programme are still being hashed out ahead of an August 31 deadline for nations to join. It is led by the WHO, along with the Gavi vaccine alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

COVAX is part of a broader programme, called the Access to Covid-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, that works to ensure that vaccines, treatments, diagnostic tests and other health care resources are broadly available to combat the pandemic.