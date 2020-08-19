WATCH | When women fear less, they become fearless, says Zozibini Tunzi

“Women are often their own harshest critics. We fight an internal dialogue about our worth. We hold back in case we are wrong,” said Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi who has partnered with 1st for Women Insurance to encourage women to instead start asking themselves “what would you do if you were fearless?”

“Being fearless is both a decision and an action. It doesn’t mean living a life devoid of fear, but living a life in which our fears don’t hold us back. Fearless is the audacity to be unhindered by failure or judgement, and to walk with freedom, strength and hope in the face of things unknown. Fearless is feeling doubt and insecurity, but deciding that something else is more important. Being fearless is to be free of the constraints of self-doubt and external judgement. When it’s easier to reside in the shadows than show your light, we encourage women to make the choice to step out and be seen,” says Robyn Farrell, CEO of 1st for Women Insurance.

Tunzi joined Joanne Joseph at a recent TimesLIVE Dialogues, in partnership with 1st for Women Insurance, to discuss what it means to be fearless and how women can be empowered to realise their worth and strength.

“When women fear less, they become fearless,” said Tunzi. “They can then do what they thought they couldn’t and say what they thought they shouldn’t. It’s a choice with the ultimate reward of true freedom.”

Watch the video below