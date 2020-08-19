WATCH | Sharon Stone urges mask use, voting as sister 'fights for her life'

Actress Sharon Stone has shared a video of her Covid-19 positive sister “fighting for her life” in an appeal to fans to take the virus seriously and wear a mask.

The Basic Instinct actress's sister Kelly Stone and husband Bruce are in a US hospital battling the virus, which has claimed more than 700,000 lives so far.

Stone reposted the heartbreaking video from her sister's account to her 2.2m followers, alongside a plea to fans to wear a mask. In the video, Kelly urges people to realise that the virus is “real” and to demand that “everyone wear a mask”.