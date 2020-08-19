WATCH | Sharon Stone urges mask use, voting as sister 'fights for her life'
Kelly Stone and husband Bruce are in a US hospital battling the virus
Actress Sharon Stone has shared a video of her Covid-19 positive sister “fighting for her life” in an appeal to fans to take the virus seriously and wear a mask.
The Basic Instinct actress's sister Kelly Stone and husband Bruce are in a US hospital battling the virus, which has claimed more than 700,000 lives so far.
Stone reposted the heartbreaking video from her sister's account to her 2.2m followers, alongside a plea to fans to wear a mask. In the video, Kelly urges people to realise that the virus is “real” and to demand that “everyone wear a mask”.
“I'm gasping for every breath with oxygen. Please do this for the people that you love, stand behind more tests, more masks, demanding everyone wear a mask. You never, ever want to feel like this,” a helpless Kelly says.
In an earlier video, Stone explained that Kelly, who has lupus, was in hospital “fighting for her life” along with her husband.
The actress went on to outline the dire situation in Montana, where the couple live, where lack of testing and a refusal to wear a mask are prevalent.
A teary Stone ended the video by saying that the only way to change the situation was to vote in the upcoming US election for Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.
“Please vote and please, whatever you do, don't vote for a killer,” she concluded.