Barack Obama's 2020 summer playlist: here's who made the list

Dubbed the coolest former president, Barack Obama's 2020 summer jams playlist has been causing a buzz on social media.

The list features 53 of Obama's favourite tunes for the summer as well as some throwback tracks.

“Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favourites from the summer,” said Obama. “As always, it's a mix of genres that travels through various eras. I think there's something in here for everybody — hope you enjoy it.”

The list is available on music streaming platform Spotify. Obama and his wife Michelle signed an exclusive deal with Spotify last year in June, when it was announced they would produce a series of podcasts under their Higher Ground Productions.