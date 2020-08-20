It's seriously simple: Here's how you can create your own Facebook avatar

The company announced the launch of avatars in Sub-Saharan Africa on Monday. In its statement, it described an avatar as the user's digital persona, which can be shared by setting them up as a profile picture, in stories, in the comments or via messenger.

“So much of our interactions are taking place online these days, which is why it's more important than ever to be able to express yourself personally on Facebook. Avatars enable you to share a range of emotions via a digital persona that is uniquely representative of you,” said the Facebook team.

The company said the feature will allow its users to customise their hairstyle, outfit and complexions.

Here's how to create your own: