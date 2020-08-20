Lifestyle

It's seriously simple: Here's how you can create your own Facebook avatar

20 August 2020 - 10:24 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Have you done your avatar yet?
Image: Facebook/Riley Branco

Facebook Africa has given its users more ways to express themselves by introducing avatars. If you haven't seen them yet on your feed, you're guaranteed to because peeps are experimenting with their new looks, including Facebook Africa head Nunu Ntshingila-Njeke.

Not sure about the shoes, otherwise happy with me😊

Posted by Nunu Ntshingila-Njeke on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

The company announced the launch of avatars in Sub-Saharan Africa on Monday. In its statement, it described an avatar as the user's digital persona, which can be shared by setting them up as a profile picture, in stories, in the comments or via messenger.

“So much of our interactions are taking place online these days, which is why it's more important than ever to be able to express yourself personally on Facebook. Avatars enable you to share a range of emotions via a digital persona that is uniquely representative of you,” said the Facebook team.

The company said the feature will allow its users to customise their hairstyle, outfit and complexions.

Here's how to create your own:

  • Go to Facebook or messenger composer 
  • Click on the smiley button
  • Click sticker tab and choose “create your avatar”.

