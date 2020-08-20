Lifestyle

Woman Of Wonder

Nomzamo Mbatha takes on Hollywood

20 August 2020 - 06:00 By Batandwa Malingo
Nomzamo Mbatha is expected to star with Hollywood heavyweights Eddie Murphy, Leslie Jones and Wesley Snipes in the film 'Coming to America 2'.
Image: Instagram/Nomzamo Mbatha

WHO IS SHE?

At just 30, SA actress, presenter and activist Nomzamo Mbatha is taking the world's showbiz capital, Hollywood, by storm.

She deserves all of it, judging by her impeccable work on SA screens over the past eight years.

CLAIM TO FAME

Mbatha made her television debut in 2012 after she reached the top three in the MTV VJ search competition. 

According to TVSA, Mbatha got her big break and won the hearts of local viewers playing the role of Thandeka Zungu on the Mzansi Magic soap opera Isibaya in 2013.

Mbatha left the show after playing Thandeka for seven years. 

During those years, she also landed a big role on eTV's eye-popping drama, Umlilo, in which she played the third wife in a polygamous marriage.

Having created her own space and as one of SA's "IT girls", Mbatha decided to use her stardom for good.

She starting working with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as one of its Luquluqu campaign advocates in 2017. She went on missions to refugee camps in Malawi, Kenya and South Sudan. 

The UNHCR said after she worked tirelessly for the organisation, it was only fitting for Mbatha to be appointed as its goodwill ambassador in January 2019.

Earlier this year, the actress, in partnership with Hollywoodbets, donated more than R500,000 to deserving students to further their studies.

She is now taking over Hollywood after moving to Los Angeles last year.

Mbatha is expected to star with Hollywood heavyweights Eddie Murphy, Leslie Jones and Wesley Snipes in the film Coming to America 2.

She recently signed with the international artist management company Schure Media Group, which handles publicity for many international superstars, including Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

IN CASE YOU DIDN'T KNOW

Mbatha graduated with a BCom accounting degree from the University of Cape Town in 2018, and it was her dress that moved many people.

The black and white dress had the SA Depression & Anxiety Group's toll-free number printed on it and featured pictures of the people she has lost.

