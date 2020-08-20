Nomzamo Mbatha takes on Hollywood

WHO IS SHE ?

At just 30, SA actress, presenter and activist Nomzamo Mbatha is taking the world's showbiz capital, Hollywood, by storm.

She deserves all of it, judging by her impeccable work on SA screens over the past eight years.

CLAIM TO FAME

Mbatha made her television debut in 2012 after she reached the top three in the MTV VJ search competition.

According to TVSA, Mbatha got her big break and won the hearts of local viewers playing the role of Thandeka Zungu on the Mzansi Magic soap opera Isibaya in 2013.

Mbatha left the show after playing Thandeka for seven years.

During those years, she also landed a big role on eTV's eye-popping drama, Umlilo, in which she played the third wife in a polygamous marriage.

Having created her own space and as one of SA's "IT girls", Mbatha decided to use her stardom for good.