Thuli Madonsela: SA's top corruption crusader

WHO IS SHE?

Thuli Madonsela is SA's former public protector.

She served as public protector from 2009 to 2014, when corruption was rampant in SA. Her fight against corruption made her one of the most popular public figures in the country.

CLAIM TO FAME

Appointed to the position of public protector by Jacob Zuma, Madonsela became a thorn in the side of the former president.

She first became a household name when she investigated the misuse of R246m in public funds to upgrade Zuma's homestead, Nkandla.

She then turned her attention to corruption at the highest level when she looked into state capture. After leaked documents and a trove of investigative reporting revealed alleged mass corruption on the part of Zuma, cabinet members, state-owned entities and the Gupta family, Madonsela released her “State of Capture” report. The report led to the state capture inquiry being launched and was instrumental in Zuma stepping down as president.