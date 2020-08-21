Lifestyle

WATCH | Woman creates ‘if I go missing' file and TikTok fans are here for it

21 August 2020 - 06:56 By Unathi Nkanjeni
A TikTok video of a woman's 'if I go missing' file has gone viral.
Image: REUTERS / DADO RUVIC

A TikTok video of a woman's “if I go missing” file - which could help in tracking her - has gone viral.

US flight attendant Jatsive Hernandez shared the video, in which she explains that the folder has all her personal information - including social media passwords, banking information, laptop and phone serial numbers, and contacts of close friends and family.

She also created a list of contacts who know where her “if I go missing” folder is located.

“The folder has everything that can help police identify me or figure out where I am should I ever go missing,” she said.

“It sounds extreme but I travel a lot and am constantly around strangers, so you never know when you'll run into a bad situation.

“By creating this folder, I am giving police my information upfront and hopefully speeding up the process so I can be found earlier.”

Watch the full video here:

