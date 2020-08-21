WATCH | Harry, Meghan say it takes 'courage to stand up to hate online'

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, said it takes “a whole lot of courage” to stand up to hate and misinformation online.

Harry made the remarks during a virtual conversation on using digital for good with the Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT).

He was joined by his wife, Meghan, the trust's CEO Nicola Brentnall and four young leaders focused on creating safe online spaces for everyone.

Harry and Meghan took part in the discussion in their capacity as president and vice-president of QCT.

The couple and activists spoke at length about the power of social media and the need for positive platforms to bring people together.