WATCH | Harry, Meghan say it takes 'courage to stand up to hate online'
Couple were part of a virtual discussion on using digital for good
The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, said it takes “a whole lot of courage” to stand up to hate and misinformation online.
Harry made the remarks during a virtual conversation on using digital for good with the Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT).
He was joined by his wife, Meghan, the trust's CEO Nicola Brentnall and four young leaders focused on creating safe online spaces for everyone.
Harry and Meghan took part in the discussion in their capacity as president and vice-president of QCT.
The couple and activists spoke at length about the power of social media and the need for positive platforms to bring people together.
“This platform you guys have created is so optimistic, it's so positive, and that's exactly what you guys need because there is a lot of negativity out there, there's a lot of noise. The experts have described it as an attention economy, which is basically a shouting match [and] it's sort of benefiting the wrong people,” Harry said.
“But social media can help so many individuals and groups improve, be able to connect and focus on the things that really matter and the things that bind us rather than the things that divide us.”
The duke and duchess also spoke about the importance of maintaining emotional wellbeing, not only in the digital space, but also in daily life.
They ended the conversation by praising the young activists for having the “courage to stand up to hate, disinformation and lies”, and encouraged them to continue with their work because the world “needs more of that”.
“Stamp those lies out, stamp the mistruths out,” Harry said.
Meghan added: “I think we all know how good it feels to be around positivity and optimism. That's what you guys are doing and we need more of that, so keep it up.”