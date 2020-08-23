Boffin makes a rock painting from the Cederberg really rock
23 August 2020 - 00:00
An ancient rock painting in the Cederberg has been brought to life, reviving the sounds SA's first people made to summon rain to their arid landscape.
The image, portraying eight people using bullroarers (an ancient musical instrument), led Wits University researcher Neil Rusch to recreate them and record the sound...
