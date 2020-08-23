Series Review

'I May Destroy You': an extraordinary drama from the creator of 'Chewing Gum'

This multi-layered series, which examines sexual mores in the millennial age, will give viewers a lot to think and talk about

A few years ago while working on the second season of her breakout cringe comedy series Chewing Gum - the story of a young London girl looking to lose her virginity - actress and writer Michaela Coel took a break from her writing and went out for drinks with some friends. She woke up several hours later at her production company's offices and had a flashback, realising something was wrong.



As she tried to piece together the hazy events of the previous night, Coel realised that her drink had been spiked and she'd been sexually assaulted by strangers...